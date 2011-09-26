MILAN, Sept 26 Italian oil and gas group ENI said on Monday it had restarted production in 15 Libyan wells at the Abu-Attifel field, 300 kilometres south of Benghazi.

At present, production totals around 31,900 barrels of oil per day, ENI said in an e-mailed statement, with other wells being re-activated in the coming days to reach the volumes required to fill the pipeline connecting the field to the Zuetina terminal.

The Abu-Attifel field was the first giant oil field discovered in Libya by the Italian group in the 1960s, ENI said. (Reporting by Michel Rose)