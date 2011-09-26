* Eni producing 31,900 bopd at Abu Attifel field
* Aims to ramp up Libya output in coming days
* Saras welcomes news, could restart own ops by year-end
* Eni shares up 1.4 percent
By Stephen Jewkes
MILAN, Sept 26 Italy's Eni has
restarted oil production in Libya as the group moves to
consolidate its position as the dominant foreign oil operator in
the country and bolster flagging volume.
The oil and gas group said in a statement on Monday it had
restarted production in 15 Libyan wells in the Abu Attifel
field, some 300 kilometres south of Benghazi.
Production at the field is around 31,900 barrels of oil per
day, it said. That compares to pre-civil war daily output of
around 70,000 barrels.
"The foreign operators already present are starting
operations as fast as possible, proving their existing contracts
are not at risk," a Milan-based oil industry specialist said.
Eni was the largest foreign oil producer in Libya before the
civil war and is keen to mend relations with interim government
leaders, after hesitant Italian support for the uprising in its
early stages.
Some analysts have expressed concern Eni could lose assets
or opportunities in the long run if Rome's lukewarm early
support for the rebels triggers a backlash.
In Libya since 1959, Eni produced about 270,000 barrels of
oil equivalent per day in 2010. Its oil production contracts are
in force until 2042 and gas contracts until 2047.
Eni's adjusted net profit in the second quarter of this year
fell 14 percent, hit by oil and gas disruption in Libya.
Eni shares closed up 1.37 percent at 12.54 euros.
RAMPING UP PRODUCTION
Eni said on Monday that other wells in Abu Attifel would be
reactivated in coming days to reach the volume required to fill
the pipeline connecting the field to the Zuetina terminal.
"Things are clearly going better and faster than the
pessimists thought," said Davide Tabarelli, head of energy
think-tank Nomisma Energie.
In August, Eni Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni said it would
take six to 18 months to resume its oil production in Libya
depending on the fields.
France's Total said on Friday production at its
Al-Jurf offshore field in Libya had restarted, earlier than
expected.
"There's a lot of potential in Libya and I believe we could
be looking to go back not just to production levels before the
war but to the levels of more than 3 million barrels per day we
had before Gaddafi came to power," Tabarelli said.
Libya was producing 1.6 million barrels of oil per day
before the uprising against leader Muammar Gaddafi began in
February. The civil war caused foreign workers to flee and some
oilfields and export terminals were damaged.
Last Thursday, a senior source in the National Oil
Corporation told Reuters that Libya's oil production is set to
reach 500,000 barrels per day by early October.
Italian oil refiner Saras welcomed the news of
Eni's production resumption, and said it hoped to restart crude
shipment operations with Libya before the end of the year.
Before the Libyan conflict began Saras sourced about 35
percent of its crude shipments from Libya.
Light sweet crude, easier to refine than other types and so
difficult to replace, accounted for around 25 percent of Saras'
Libyan shipments. Half of this came from the Abu Attifel field.
