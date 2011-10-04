MILAN Oct 4 Italian oil and gas group Eni sees production at the offshore Bouri field in Libya restarting late October or early November, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

"First production at the field should be at the end of October or at the start of November," the spokesman told Reuters.

Eni, the biggest foreign oil player in Libya, is the operator at the Bouri field with a 50 percent stake.

Bouri helps feed Eni's Greenstream pipeline that transports natural gas to Italy.

On Monday, Eni Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni said he hoped to begin gas exports through Greenstream in October.

The Eni spokesman declined to comment on the Elephant field in which Eni owns around 33 percent.

On Monday the country's top oil industry official told Reuters Libya will start pumping crude at two major oilfields, including Elephant, in about two weeks.

(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)