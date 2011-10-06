* Eni says no damage to Libya facilities

* Existing contracts in Libya confirmed

* Long-term growth target of 2 pct/yr

* No talk on state reducing its stake in Eni (Adds further Eni comments)

By Stephen Jewkes

MILAN, Oct 6 Italy's Eni (ENI.MI) said on Thursday its oil and gas plants in Libya are not damaged and it expects to have production levels there back to pre-conflict levels in about a year.

"We are working closely with NOC (Libya's National Oil Corporation) ... and will be back to pre-crisis levels in 12 months," Eni Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni said on a conference call with analysts.

In slides Eni said it had consolidated its relationship with the National Transitional Council in Libya and that existing contracts there had been confirmed.

Eni was the largest foreign oil producer in Libya before the civil war and is keen to mend relations with interim government leaders, after hesitant Italian support for the uprising in its early stages.

Some analysts have expressed concern Eni could lose assets or opportunities in the long run if Rome's lukewarm early support for the rebels triggers a backlash.

Scaroni said production at the group's Abu Attifel field in Libya had now reached 70,000 barrels per day -- levels close to those seen before the civil war.

In September Eni said it had restarted production at Abu Attifel field with around 32,000 barrels of oil per day.

"The wells and transport lines at the Elephant oilfield have not been damaged," Scaroni said.

He said that everything that could be removed from its fields in Libya, such as furniture and computers, had been taken. "Everything that could not, has not been removed," he said.

In Libya since 1959, Eni produced about 270,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2010. Its oil production contracts are in force until 2042 and gas contracts until 2047.

Eni's adjusted net profit in the second quarter of this year fell 14 percent, hit by oil and gas disruption in Libya.

The head of E&P at the group, Claudio Descalzi, said that undeveloped gas reserves in Libya could double offshore gas production for Eni in the country.

LONG-TERM TARGET

Eni, the world's No. 7 listed oil company in terms of output, confirmed its production growth target of over 3 percent per year to 2014 and said its 2014-2021 growth target was around 2 percent per year.

About 1.2 million barrels of oil equivalent per day of new production is expected by 2021, 85 percent of which will come from giant fields, it said.

The group intends to consolidate its position in Africa, where it is one of the largest operators and produces some 1 million of its daily 1.8 million barrel output.

It said it expects production growth on the continent to grow by 2 percent per year to 2014. Among the major growth drivers in the area is the development of 1.5 billion barrels of oil equivalent of discovered reserves in Libya.

Asked about the possible sale of its more than 50 percent stake in Italian gas transport grid operator Snam Rete Gas (SRG.MI), Scaroni said the only realistic buyer would be Italian state-controlled finance company Cassa Depositi e Prestiti.

He also said he had never heard any Italian politicians talk about the possibility of selling down the state's stake of roughly 30 percent in Eni.

Following Italy's recent austerity budget, there was talk about the state selling some of its assets. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Gary Hill)