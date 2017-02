MILAN Oct 6 Eni Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni said on Thursday noone had tried to damage oil installations in Libya and that there were only thefts.

"Everything that could be removed has been removed, like furniture, computers. Everything that could not, has not been removed," Scaroni said on a conference call.

Scaroni said the only potential realistic buyer of the group's stake in gas transport group Snam Rete Gas is Italy's state-controlled finance group Cassa Depositi e Prestiti. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)