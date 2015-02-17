(Adds background)
MILAN Feb 17 Italy's Eni said on
Tuesday it had reduced the number of expatriates working in
Libya but was continuing to produce oil and gas in a regular way
in the country.
In a comment emailed to Reuters, an Eni spokesman said its
expatriates and local workers in Libya were enough to guarantee
normal production activities in the country.
"The presence of Eni expatriates in Libya is reduced and
limited to certain offshore facilities," the spokesman said.
Nearly four years after the civil war that ousted leader
Muammar Gaddafi, conflict-torn Libya is now effectively split,
with two rival governments operating their own armed forces
under separate parliaments.
Italy, which has traditionally had close ties with the oil
producing country, closed its embassy in Tripoli on Sunday and
called for U.N. action to calm the worsening conflict there,
although Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has held back from seeking
military action.
On Tuesday, his office called for "strong diplomatic action
within the framework of the U.N." for peace and stability in
Libya.
State-controlled Eni, the biggest foreign oil producer in
terms of volumes in Libya, was producing around 280,000 barrels
of oil per day before the ouster of Gaddafi.
Escalating violence has had serious repercussions on Libya's
oil production and on Saturday the country's National Oil
Corporation urgently called for more official protection for its
installations.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Valentina Za and Mark
Potter)