VIENNA, June 13 Increased use of cheap natural
gas for transport and the threat of rising prices for consumers
may mean the United States never becomes a major liquefied
natural gas (LNG) exporter, the chief executive of Italy's Eni
SpA said on Wednesday.
A boom in unconventional gas production has turned the
United States from the world's biggest gas importer to a
potential LNG exporter from the middle of this decade, with
consuming nations hoping for a new supplier.
But the U.S. may not export large quantities of the gas that
has saved its industry and citizens billions of dollars, thanks
to plentiful supply and a slump in prices.
"It remains to be seen whether American citizens, who accept
the discomfort of the shale gas activity for reasons of energy
security and independence, will willingly accept it to benefit
the bank accounts of a few exporters, especially as a likely
consequence of higher U.S. gas exports would be higher domestic
prices," Paolo Scaroni said.
"Will the U.S. start to export gas in significant
quantities? I'm not sure," he told an OPEC seminar in Vienna.
Some LNG import terminal operators in the United States have
applied for permission to convert the now largely redundant
plants into export facilities, with any LNG they do load
expected to be shipped to buyers in Asia currently prepared to
pay over $17 per million British thermal units (mmbtu).
But with the surge in U.S. shale gas supply having driven
down U.S. natural gas prices to around $3, gas costs only about
$13 per barrel of oil equivalent in the United States, while WTI
is trading at $83, making converting U.S. vehicles to run on
natural gas very economically attractive for many businesses.
"Gas now in the U.S. trades at less than one sixth of the
price of WTI. My view is that these differences will be
partially or totally evened out over time," Scaroni said.
"If all of the trucks in the United States were converted
from gasoline to natural gas that would save more than $40
billion a year in fuel costs at current price levels in the
U.S," he said.
"Over the long term the price of gas will negatively impact
the price of oil. There is too wide a gap."
(Reporting by Daniel Fineren, editing by William Hardy, Vienna
OPEC newsroom)