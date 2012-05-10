* Term sheet out on 11 bln Snam demerger loan

* Banks asked to indicate interest by Monday

* Deal includes 6 bln euro bridge loan (Adds background, loan details)

By Tessa Walsh and Alasdair Reilly

LONDON, May 10 Banks working on a multi-billion euro bridge loan backing Italian oil and gas group Eni's sale of a 52.5 percent stake in gas grid operator Snam have been asked to give initial commitments by Monday, bankers said on Thursday.

Banks have received a term sheet that outlines details of an 11 billion-euro ($14.2 billion) syndicated bridge loan led by BNP Paribas, JP Morgan, Intesa and UniCredit, which will be one of the biggest syndicated loans of the year.

Eni and Snam declined to comment.

The bank loan will refinance the 11 billion euros of debt that Snam will inherit from Eni when the two companies split.

Italy approved the separation of Eni and Snam in January as part of liberalisation plans designed to cut energy costs for consumers and business and called on Eni to sell its 52.5 percent stake in Snam.

Eni's disposal of Snam can be made in several ways, including demerging Snam or selling Eni's stake to a third party, including Italian government entities.

Italy's industry minister, Corrado Passera, said on Thursday that the decree outlining how Eni will sell its 6.5 billion-euro stake in Snam will be published soon.

When the companies divide state-controlled Eni will be able to ask for the early repayment of debt from Snam and its new owner, which will prompt a refinancing.

The four lead banks are expanding the top group on the 11 billion euro to around 10 banks which have been asked to commit around 1 billion euros.

The loan is not expected to be underwritten, and commitments are expected to be made on a 'take and hold' basis which means that banks will not expect to be sold down further.

The loan includes a 6 billion euro, 12-month bridge loan with two six-month extension options, giving a maximum maturity of two years, the bankers said.

The rest of the loan consists of three and five-year revolving credits and term loans, they added.

The bridge loan will be the largest to emerge from southern Europe since 2007, when Italian utility Enel raised a 35 billion-euro loan to finance its joint bid with Acciona for a 75 percent stake in Endesa.

PRICING DILEMMA

Banks have been asked to give verbal commitments by Monday. Most lenders are expected to agree as it is an expression of interest at this stage and the term sheet does not contain any pricing details.

Pricing could be contentious as most banks gave initial pricing indications earlier this year before increasing volatility increased in Southern Europe in April pushed pricing premiums higher.

Some lenders could struggle to deliver on earlier pricing commitments, bankers said.

Pricing on the loan is expected to be around 250-300 basis points (b.p.), in line with other recent Italian loans.

Italian utility Enel had to pay 300 b.p. on a 3 billion-euro loan refinancing in February - higher than a 250 b.p. target - but was viewed as having overpaid when its loan closed successfully.

The large size of the financing and banks' difficulty financing 'new money' loans is expected to keep pricing at the higher 300 b.p. level, bankers said.

The loan is also expected to be documented under English and local law documentation, which will allow banks to use the loan as collateral to raise financing with the European Central Bank. ($1=0.7733 euros) (Editing by Greg Mahlich)