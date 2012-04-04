* Four banks coordinating 12 bln Snam demerger loan
* Expected to underwrite deal with more banks pre-summer
* Bankers see Snam demerger more likely than sale
By Tessa Walsh
LONDON, April 4 Four banks are coordinating a 12
billion-euro ($16 billion)bridge loan for Italian oil and gas
group Eni's proposed demerger or sale of gas grid
operator Snam, which will be one of this year's biggest
syndicated deals, banking sources said on Tuesday.
Coordinators BNP Paribas, JP Morgan Intesa
and UniCredit are working with the Eni on the
syndicated loan and are expected to underwrite it with the help
of other banks, before the summer break.
"It is simply a matter of terms and conditions, not whether
this deal can be done or not," a banker close to the deal said.
"We do not comment on that," an Eni spokesman said,
referring to the loan.
Italy gave approval in January for the separation of Eni and
Snam as part of liberalisation plans designed to cut energy
costs for consumers and business.
This will also allow Eni to reduce debts on its balance
sheet, paving the way for investment in exploration and
production.
The bridge loan is the largest to emerge from southern
Europe since 2007, when Italian utility Enel raised a
35 billion-euro loan to finance its joint bid with Acciona
for a 75 percent stake in Endesa.
Around 20 international commercial and investment banks have
pitched for the deal, but not all are expected to underwrite the
transaction, the banker said, adding that all Italian banks are
expected to look at the deal.
"The four banks will not underwrite the whole package; they
are helping the company and proposing terms to a wider group of
banks, which will underwrite the deal," a senior banker said.
Eni, which owns a 53 percent stake in Snam that is worth
around 7 billion euros, plans to exit the company by September
2013. The disposal will be regulated by a government decree
which will be issued by the end of May.
Bankers are working on the deal before May's government
decree, which will outline the legal framework of the disposal
and help to finalise the size and structure of the jumbo loan.
Eni's disposal of Snam can be made either through a demerger
or by a sale of Eni's 53 percent stake to a third party. A large
financing will be required either way, bankers said.
Bankers see a demerger as more likely as it is a quicker and
more straightforward solution. Arranging a large loan for a
buyer could delay the disposal.
The demerger option would see banks give Snam a 12 billion
euro bridge loan to refinance shareholder loans from Eni. The
bridge loan would then be quickly part-refinanced in the bond
market, leaving some loan debt in place.
"The ultimate financing will have a lot of bonds but there
will also be an element of term loan debt," a banker close to
the deal said.
BOND MARKET TAKEOUT
Banks will be more prepared to underwrite a jumbo bridge
loan for Snam if a quick bond market refinancing allows them to
reduce exposure, de-risk and recycle the capital.
The success of the loan underwriting therefore hinges on the
debt capital markets' view of Italian corporate bonds and Snam
in particular.
Snam needs a credit rating to be able to issue bonds, which
it is expected to seek over the summer. Bankers view the company
as an A-rated credit.
Signs for a bond-raising are currently positive as Europe's
corporate bond market is showing no signs of weakness and
Italian companies have been warmly received by bond investors to
date in 2012.
In mid-March, BBB+ rated Italian eye-wear group Luxottica
attracted a book of over 7 billion euros for a 500
million, seven-year benchmark bond, which priced inside initial
guidance at 185bp over mid-swaps.
Luxottica's bond followed strong issues for Italian power
grid operator Terna, which also priced inside guidance,
and Atlantia, formerly known as Autostrade, attracted 8
billion euros of demand for a 1 billion euro bond.
Eni's last corporate bond in January raised a huge 11
billion euro book on an eight-year benchmark bond which priced
at 220 basis points over mid-swaps.
($1 = 0.7497 euros)
(Reporting by Tessa Walsh, additional reporting by Josie Cox.
Editing by Jane Merriman)