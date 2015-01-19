MILAN Jan 19 Italian oil and gas group Eni
said on Monday production at the Lucius oil field in
the Gulf of Mexico had started and that its share of the output
would be around 7,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed).
Eni, which has an 8.5 percent stake in the field that is
operated by Anadarko, said production would reach 7,000 boed
once all 6 subsea wells at the acreage had been ramped up.
Eni said it also holds a 30 percent stake in the nearby
Hadrian South gas field operated by ExxonMobil.
The Greater Hadrian area, which includes the Lucius and
Hadrian South fields, represents a core asset for Eni and is
expected to provide around 20,000 boed of combined production at
peak.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini)