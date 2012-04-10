(Adds details, background)
TURIN, Italy, April 10 Italian oil and gas group
Eni is cooperating with U.S. authorities in a probe of
oil contracts in Libya, its chairman said on Tuesday.
"We are an open book. We are cooperating with authorities
and we'll see how the situation develops," Giuseppe Recchi said
on the sidelines of a conference when asked about an
investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The SEC has requested from Eni documents related to an
ongoing probe into "certain illicit payments to Libyan
officials" possibly violating the U.S. Foreign Corruption
Practice Act, Eni said in its 2011 annual report filing to the
SEC.
Separately, Libya has started investigating foreign oil
companies over their past relationships with the former Muammar
Gaddafi government.
