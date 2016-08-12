MILAN Aug 12 Italy's Eni is talking to
oil companies including Lukoil, ExxonMobil,
Total and BP about selling at least a 20
percent stake in its giant gas field in Egypt, industry sources
said.
Eni owns the whole of Zohr and has said it is interested in
bringing in partners as part of its strategy of selling some of
its prize acreage to help meet a target of raising 5 billion
euros from asset disposal over the next two years.
Analyst have said a 25 percent stake in the Zohr field, the
Mediterranean's biggest, could fetch up to 2 billion euros
($2.24 billion).
Chief Executive Claudio Descalzi has said any deal on Zohr
would have to wait until next year when final appraisals are
complete and production kicks in.
"It may be early days but Eni has started talking," said one
banker familiar with the Italian group.
Eni, Total and Exxon did not comment, while BP said it did
not comment on rumour and speculation. Lukoil declined immediate
comment.
A run of big gas finds off the Egyptian coast have made the
country a top destination for energy investment even as firms
seek to save cash to better handle low oil prices.
Many of the companies looking at Eni's Zohr are either
already active in Egypt or have recently landed bordering
acreage in Cyprus, such as Exxon Mobil and Total.
Zohr, one of the largest gas discoveries this century, holds
an estimated 30 trillion cubic feet of gas and has relatively
low development costs.
A lot of infrastructure is also already in place, including
an idle LNG facility at Damietta, and Cairo is willing to pay
explorers attractive rates to satisfy internal demand.
"For the likes of BP and Eni there is huge domestic demand
so any gas they find can be sent into the local market and they
can get a good price for it," Wood Mackenzie analyst Adam
Pollard said.
BP, already a major oil and gas producer in Egypt, has
pumped billions of dollars into developing its huge West Nile
Delta gas license and fast-tracked work on its latest find, the
Atoll field in Egypt.
Pollard said BP's appetite for a stake in Zohr could be
tempered though by the $3 billion development costs at Atoll.
($1 = 0.8925 euros)
