BRIEF-Midcoast Energy says Enbridge Energy to buy all of co's outstanding units
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
MILAN Oct 20 Italian oil and gas group Eni confirmed on Thursday it was in talks with a buyer for a stake in its Area 4 gas field in Mozambique but said a deal had not yet been reached.
Italian broker Equita said in a note to clients earlier on Thursday that according to the chairman of Mozambique energy company ENH Eni had sold a majority stake and the operatorship in Area 4 to Exxon Mobil.
"Talks with a potential buyer are ongoing. However a deal has not yet been finalised," an Eni spokesman said.
State-controlled Eni, which owns 50 percent of Area 4, had previously said it was ready to sell up to 25 percent as part of a disposal programme to help fund growth.
In August sources said it had wrapped up talks to sell a multi-billion dollar stake in the field to Exxon, adding the deal would not be announced for several months at Exxon's request.
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Para announces it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Miscon Group to earn up to 75% of the finaris mine and Lomas de Casma processing plant in Peru