SINGAPORE May 3 Jorge Montepeque, widely credited with inventing the modern system of setting world oil prices, has joined Italian energy major Eni as it restructures its business to focus on oil and gas production and sales.

Eni has already hired Goldman Sachs to sell its retail power and gas business, valued at up to $3.4 billion, which will also help it cut debt.

"Jorge Montepeque has been hired as Senior Vice President for Origination in Eni Trading and Shipping in London," a company spokesman said. Montepeque was not immediately available for comment.

Eni's trading arm deals in oil, refined products, natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG), power, and emissions certificates. It also handles the company's shipping.

Montepeque would support Eni with his market knowledge and broad contacts, a source familiar with the matter said. Market participants said his background would be a good fit for the company.

"There are very few, if any, people who know more buyers and sellers in the oil market than Montepeque, so if expanding your oil sales portfolio is your focus, getting him and his contacts onboard seems sensible," said a senior oil executive at another major oil company.

Montepeque left commodity price reporting agency Platts last year, where he had been head of market reporting since 2002.

Platts, part of McGraw Hill Financials Inc, and smaller rivals like privately held Argus Media and ICIS, a unit of Reed Elsevier, provides prices for opaque over-the-counter commodities markets.

Montepeque has been widely credited for creating Platts' market-on-close (MOC) pricing mechanism, better known simply as "the window", on which billions of dollars of oil sales, futures and other derivatives are priced every day, and which has become the dominant oil price mechanism.

After leaving Platts, Montepeque became critical of the MoC, arguing that the system was outdated and required renewal.

