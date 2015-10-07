MILAN Oct 7 The former head of trading at Italy's Eni, Marco Alvera, has left the company after 10 years of service, a spokeswoman for the oil major said on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old Alvera, who joined Eni in 2005, left Eni on September 30, the spokeswoman told Reuters.

A former director at Italy's biggest utility Enel, Alvera became head of Eni's Trading and Shipping division in 2010 at a time when Eni was run by CEO Paolo Scaroni.

In 2013 he took charge of Eni's midstream business unit which oversees the group's commodity supply and trading activities as well as its commercial LNG portfolio and large gas and power accounts.

Alvera had plans to expand trading at Eni to rival the biggest trading desks at oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell including boosting presence in the United States where the shale oil revolution offered new opportunities.

Claudio Descalzi took over as CEO of Eni in May last year. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, additional reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Louise Heavens)