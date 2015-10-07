MILAN Oct 7 The former head of trading at
Italy's Eni, Marco Alvera, has left the company after
10 years of service, a spokeswoman for the oil major said on
Wednesday.
The 40-year-old Alvera, who joined Eni in 2005, left Eni on
September 30, the spokeswoman told Reuters.
A former director at Italy's biggest utility Enel,
Alvera became head of Eni's Trading and Shipping division in
2010 at a time when Eni was run by CEO Paolo Scaroni.
In 2013 he took charge of Eni's midstream business unit
which oversees the group's commodity supply and trading
activities as well as its commercial LNG portfolio and large gas
and power accounts.
Alvera had plans to expand trading at Eni to rival the
biggest trading desks at oil majors BP and Royal Dutch
Shell including boosting presence in the United States
where the shale oil revolution offered new opportunities.
Claudio Descalzi took over as CEO of Eni in May last year.
