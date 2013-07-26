(Corrects currency in first paragraph to U.S. dollars not euros)

MILAN, July 26 Italian oil and gas group Eni said on Friday it had completed the sale of 28.57 percent of Eni East Africa to China's CNPC at a previously agreed price of $4.21 billion.

Eni East Africa holds 70 percent in the Area 4 gas field off the coast of Mozambique, it said in a statement. The deal was first announced in March.

Following the transaction, CNPC holds an indirect stake in Area 4 of 20 percent. Eni has 50 percent, while other partners in the project are Mozambique's ENH, Kogas and Galp Energia with 10 percent each. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Silvia Aloisi)