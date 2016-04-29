MILAN, April 29 Italian oil major ENI
could benefit from an additional partner in developing its giant
Mozambique gas deposits, especially one with project-management
skills in running such complex ventures, a senior company
executive said on Friday.
"This contract is so big I guess we could take advantage
from (having) a strong additional partner, not only stronger
from a financial point of view but also (with) a capability to
run such a complicated project," Eni Chief Financial Officer
Massimo Mondazzi said in a conference call.
Eni has been in talks to sell a stake in its Area 4 gas
development off the coast of Mozambique, containing 85 trillion
cubic feet of gas - one of the richest discoveries ever.
Area 4, in which Eni holds a 50 percent operating stake,
will feed a series of onshore liquefied natural gas (LNG) export
plants, mainly supplying Asian markets.
Mondazzi's comment came in response to a question whether
Eni would be willing to sell more than a 15-20 percent stake in
its main Mamba project if it kept operatorship in the nearby
Coral development.
Reuters reported in March that ExxonMobil was in
talks to buy a stake of varying potential sizes in Eni's Area 4
development, including a full operating stake.
Eni has been in talks with several buyers including China's
Huadian Corp, sources have said.
Coral is a floating LNG export plant and all the supply has
already been sold to British major BP.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Oleg Vukmanovic)