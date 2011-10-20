MILAN Oct 20 Italian oil and gas group Eni has made a large gas discovery offshore in Mozambique, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.

"It's a big gas field off the Mozambique coast," the source said, without providing other details.

Eni declined to comment.

In 2006 Eni was awarded a licence for the exploration of an offshore area situated in the northern part of Mozambique, some 2,000 kilometres north of the capital of Maputo.

Earlier this month U.S. explorer Anadarko Petroleum Corp raised its estimate of the amount of natural gas it has discovered offshore Mozambique by two thirds, lifting hopes that East Africa could become a major gas exporter. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)