MILAN Oct 20 Italian oil and gas group Eni plans to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Mozambique as part of its investments in the country, Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni said on Thursday.

"We have the means to go it alone," Scaroni said in a conference call, when asked if the group would build the terminal with others.

Eni said earlier on Thursday it had made a giant natural gas discovery off Mozambique, the biggest in its history.

At the end of the project, Mozambique could produce around 300,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, he said.

Scaroni said he expected the Libyan natural gas pipeline Greenstream to be fully operational in November.

