MILAN Oct 27 Eni said on Thursday an offshore gas discovery the Italian oil group had made in Mozambique was 50 percent bigger than previously thought.

Eni said in a statement that the Mamba South area, in Mozambique's offshore Area 4, may potentially contain up to 637.5 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas.

On Oct. 20, when it announced a gas find at the Mamba South 1 well, Eni had said that the Mamba South area could contain some 425 bcm of gas.

(Reporting by Valentina Za)