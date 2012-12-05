BRIEF-Redflex Holdings updates on criminal and civil matters in the U.S.
* Company has now resolved all criminal and civil matters in United States arising out of company's 2013 investigation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN Dec 5 Italian oil and gas major ENI announced new gas discoveries in Mozambique on Wednesday in its Mamba Sud 2 and Coral 2 wells, adding 170 billion cubic meters to its current find.
"The full potential of the Mambo complex in Area 4 is seen at 2.115 billion cubic meters," ENI said in a statement.
ENI is the operator of Area 4 in Mozambique with a 70 percent interest. Portugal's Galp Energia, South Korea's KOGAS and ENH hold 10 percent each. The area's potential is estimated at 70 tcf of gas.
The gas fields discovered by U.S. explorer Anadarko and ENI off the coast of Mozambique have thrust East Africa into the limelight as a new hydrocarbon region, attracting the interest of major oil firms.
Feb 21 Set-top box maker Arris International Plc is nearing a deal to acquire Brocade Communications Systems Inc's networking equipment business for roughly $1 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.