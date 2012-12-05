MILAN Dec 5 Italian oil and gas major ENI announced new gas discoveries in Mozambique on Wednesday in its Mamba Sud 2 and Coral 2 wells, adding 170 billion cubic meters to its current find.

"The full potential of the Mambo complex in Area 4 is seen at 2.115 billion cubic meters," ENI said in a statement.

ENI is the operator of Area 4 in Mozambique with a 70 percent interest. Portugal's Galp Energia, South Korea's KOGAS and ENH hold 10 percent each. The area's potential is estimated at 70 tcf of gas.

The gas fields discovered by U.S. explorer Anadarko and ENI off the coast of Mozambique have thrust East Africa into the limelight as a new hydrocarbon region, attracting the interest of major oil firms.