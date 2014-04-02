MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 20
DUBAI, March 20 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MILAN, April 2 Italian oil and gas group Eni said on Wednesday the idea of it selling a stake in its Area 4 gas acreage in Mozambique had been welcomed by the country's president.
The comments came after a meeting between Eni CEO Paolo Scaroni and the President of the Republic of Mozambique, Armando Guebuza.
"The possibility of enlarging the shareholder base of Area 4 was favourably received by the President, as this would further strengthen the project," Eni said in a statement on the meeting.
Sources told Reuters on Monday Eni had hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch to advise on the sale of a stake of about 15 percent in its Mozambique gas field which could raise up to $5 billion. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Oleg Vukmanovic)
DUBAI, March 20 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 19 U.S. electronic payments company MoneyGram International Inc has offered to share confidential information with peer Euronet Worldwide Inc , after the latter made a $1 billion acquisition offer, people familiar with the matter said.
NEW YORK, March 20 International Business Machines Corp has launched a service that will allow businesses to build applications on its cloud using blockchain code from the Hyperledger Project, the cross-industry group led by the Linux Foundation.