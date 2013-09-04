EU readies cash to help Ireland cut energy dependence on Brexit Britain
* Dublin in favour of power link to France, LNG import terminal
MILAN, Sept 4 Italian oil and gas group Eni could sell another 10 percent of its stake in its Mozambique gas field, the Financial Times said on Wednesday, citing the group's chief executive Paolo Scaroni.
"If some buyer of gas shows interest ... we're ready to sell another 10 percent," Scaroni told the newspaper.
But Scaroni said there were no immediate plans to sell down its 50 percent stake in gas-rich Area 4.
Earlier this year Eni sold a 20 percent stake in its Mozambique offshore gas project to Chinese oil company CNPC in a $4.21 billion deal.
Scaroni has previously said the group could sell down its stake further if the right opportunity came along. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Mark Potter)
MOSCOW, March 5 Nigerian pirates have released seven Russian and one Ukrainian sailors after they were captured last month on the cargo ship the BBC Caribbean, Russian news agencies reported on Sunday, citing a human rights activist in Crimea.
NEW YORK, March 5 The energy sector is the stock market's dud so far in 2017 after a banner performance in 2016, and the rest of the year may also be rocky for investors due to the unclear path for crude oil prices.