By Oleg Vukmanovic and Stephen Jewkes
MILAN Feb 24 Italy's Eni said on
Wednesday it has won approval from the Mozambique government to
build its planned Coral floating liquefied natural gas plant.
The company, which aims to sell all the LNG from the plant
to British oil company BP, is expected to make a final
investment decision this year but has now overcome one of the
biggest hurdles.
The pace of development of giant gas export schemes has
slowed globally as liquefied natural gas prices have plummeted
with oil prices, prompting many companies to delay funding
decisions until business conditions brighten.
Eni is moving ahead in Mozambique despite the added
challenge of using a relatively untested technology to ship the
gas.
Its floating LNG (FLNG) export plant will be moored above
the Coral gas field, containing 5 trillion cubic feet of gas, in
resource-rich waters off Mozambique.
One of the world's poorest countries, Mozambique is hoping
to fuel future prosperity with revenue from an estimated 180
trillion cubic feet of offshore gas.
Eni's plans include drilling six subsea wells and
installing a floating LNG facility with a capacity of around 3.4
million tonnes per year.
Regional LNG rival Tanzania has struggled to match
Mozambique's pace of progress in getting its own fledgling
industry off the ground, hamstrung by regulatory uncertainty and
other factors.
Large latent capacity in the United States to export LNG at
relatively low cost has also raised the competitive bar for what
rival projects elsewhere in the world must do to attract
customers, industry sources say.
LNG prices are around a quarter of what they were two years
ago as a wave of new supply has overcome demand growth,
depressing the market, with yet more supply on the horizon as
the United States starts exporting.
Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi said approval of the Coral POD was
a historical milestone for the development of the group's
discovery of 85 trillion cubic feet of gas in the Rovuma Basin.
"It is a fundamental step to progress toward the final
investment decision of our project which envisages the
installation of the first newly built FLNG facility in Africa
and one of the first in the world," Descalzi said.
Eni is the operator of Area 4 with a 50 percent indirect
stake owned through Eni East Africa which in turn holds 70
percent of the Area.
U.S. energy company Anadarko Petroleum plans to
build an onshore LNG export scheme in Mozambique, but is
expected to lag Eni's project.
