PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 14
March 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MILAN, April 16 Italian energy major Eni has invited interested companies to put forward design proposals for a floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Mozambique.
A source close to the matter said Eni announced its request for so-called front-end engineering and design (FEED) proposals in a local Mozambique newspaper.
Eni is looking to export recent finds in the East African country thought to contain gas resources of more than 85 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) to energy-hungry Asia.
Some of the world's biggest offshore natural gas fields lie off the coast of Mozambique.
Eni holds a controlling stake in the gas-rich Area 4 field in Mozambique's Rovuma Basin, which is estimated to hold more than 150 tcf.
The state-controlled Italian major has previously said its investments in the country could total around $50 billion.
As part of its project it plans to build onshore and offshore gas liquefaction plants aimed at mainly Asian markets and local consumption.
In a strategy update earlier this year, Eni said it plans to build an onshore LNG plant and two floating LNG plants in its giant Mamba field with a combined capacity of 10 million tonnes per annum (mtpa).
A final investment decision (FID) is expected before the end of 2015, with production start-up due in 2020.
Eni is also planning another floating LNG plant in its fully-owned Coral field in Area 4. A decision on that is expected by the end of the year.
The challenge for one of Africa's poorest countries is to develop the fields and begin lucrative exports before a wave of supply from rivals, including neighbouring Tanzania, beat them to market.
In Mozambique, exploration efforts are being spearheaded by Italy's Eni and U.S.-based Anadarko Petroleum.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic and Stephen Jewkes; editing by Andrew Hay)
March 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Underwriters to buy on bought deal basis, 191.7 million subscription receipts of trevali for C$1.20/subscription receipt
* Trevali announces agreement to purchase glencore's producing rosh pinah and perkoa zinc mines- creating a premier global zinc producer