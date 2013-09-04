MILAN, Sept 4 A spokesman for Italian oil and gas group Eni said on Wednesday the force majeure imposed on its Nigerian Brass River crude oil production had been lifted.

"It was lifted on Monday," the spokesman said.

The force majeure - a clause freeing the company from supply obligations due to circumstances outside its control - had been imposed by Eni in March.

In August, Eni cut its annual production target, joining rival Shell in highlighting outages in Nigeria as a drag on profits.

Nigerian oil supplies have been severely disrupted in recent months due to mass oil theft.

A force majeure on Shell's Bonny Light exports is in place.