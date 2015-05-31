MILAN May 31 Italy's Eni said on Sunday an audit conducted by an independent U.S. law firm into a case involving alleged corruption relating to a big Nigerian oil deal had found no evidence of illegal conduct.

Milan prosecutors opened a probe last year into a $1.09 billion acquisition of Nigeria's OPL-245 offshore oil block in 2011 by Eni and Royal Dutch Shell.

Eni said in a statement the audit by the law firm, which it did not name, was done on behalf of Eni's board of statutory auditors and watch structure.

"(It) did not find evidence of illegal conduct in relation to Eni and Shell's 2011 transaction with the Nigerian government for the acquisition of the OPL 245 license in Nigeria," Eni said.

It said the final report of this audit had been made available to the judiciary "with whom Eni is co-operating in full".

Eni has always denied any wrongdoing. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)