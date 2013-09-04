MILAN/LONDON, Sept 4 Eni said it has lifted the force majeure on its Nigerian Brass River crude oil production, a sign that theft-ravaged production from Africa's largest exporter may start to recover.

"It was lifted on Monday," a spokesman for the Italian oil firm said.

The force majeure - a clause freeing the company from supply obligations due to circumstances outside its control - was imposed by Eni in March.

In August, Eni cut its annual production target, joining rival Shell in highlighting outages in Nigeria as a drag on profits.

OPEC member Nigeria's oil supplies have been severely disrupted in recent months due to oil theft, sending exports to their lowest in four years in August.

A force majeure on Shell's Bonny Light exports is still in place, though exports have picked up for October loading after dropping to zero for August and September.

While exports have picked up for September and October, they are still below average, and also below government targets.