MILAN, July 4 Italian oil and gas group Eni said on Friday it had received notice that Milan prosecutors had opened a probe into its acquisition, together with Shell, of a big oil field in Nigeria.

"Eni declares the absolute properness of its handling of the dealings in question and assures its full cooperation with Italian prosecutors," it said in an emailed statement.

The probe revolves around the purchase offshore oil block OPL 245.

British police opened an investigation into money laundering allegations relating to the field last year.

Judicial sources said the probe was related to alleged international corruption around the purchase of the block.

