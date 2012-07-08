* Says spill had minimal production impact
* Oil theft in Niger Delta on the rise
* Environmental damage of spills destroying livelihoods
(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text)
By Stephen Jewkes and Tife Owolabi
MILAN/YENAGOA, July 8 Italian oil major Eni
said on Sunday there has been an oil spill on its
Nembe-Obama pipeline in Nigeria's onshore Niger Delta due to
sabotage.
"Repair work has started. The wells of Nembe South have been
closed with minimal impact on production," a spokesman for the
company said.
In 2009, Eni said its net output in Africa's biggest oil
producer was 128,000 barrels per day (bpd).
Sabotage of foreign oil company's infrastructure in the
Niger Delta has reduced since an amnesty for militants in 2009,
but there has been a surge in oil theft in the region this year.
Oil companies and the Nigerian government have accused
communities of causing spills to claim compensation for the
environmental damage caused.
Locals often say oil companies are slow to react to spills
and do not clean them up properly.
"It is indeed sad and most unfortunate that in spite of the
huge consequences occasioned by the oil spill, Eni has failed to
discuss development," Nengi James, chairman of an oil community
committee in the Nembe region, said.
"They (oil firms) allow oil spills to spread to rivers and
mangrove forests before coming for inspection and clean-up."
The environmental damage caused by oil spills in the Niger
Delta has destroyed fishing livelihoods and means some
communities drink water containing deadly levels of toxins, the
United Nations said in a report last year.
Foreign oil majors, the Nigerian government and Niger
Deltans blame each other for the damage done. Shell,
the largest producer in Nigeria, estimates 150,000 bpd of crude
oil is being stolen.
(Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by David Hulmes)