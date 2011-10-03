UPDATE 9-Oil prices edge up on short covering; gasoline jumps
* U.S. gasoline inventories drop after 5 weeks of increases-EIA
MILAN Oct 3 Eni's pipeline in Nigeria's onshore Niger Delta has suffered a minor damage and the company does not plan to introduce a force majeure there, an Eni spokesman said on Monday after local industry sources and witnesses said the pipeline was damaged.
"It is a very small incident. No force majeure is expected. Works to repair the damage will be completed in the next few hours," the spokesman said. (Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova)
* U.S. gasoline inventories drop after 5 weeks of increases-EIA
* Euro weakens vs dollar, options show big bias for weaker euro
HOUSTON/CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 8 The leader of a Native American tribe attempting to block the Dakota Access oil pipeline said on Wednesday the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe may have exhausted legal options to stop the project after the company building it won federal permission to tunnel under the Missouri River.