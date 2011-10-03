MILAN Oct 3 Eni's pipeline in Nigeria's onshore Niger Delta has suffered a minor damage and the company does not plan to introduce a force majeure there, an Eni spokesman said on Monday after local industry sources and witnesses said the pipeline was damaged.

"It is a very small incident. No force majeure is expected. Works to repair the damage will be completed in the next few hours," the spokesman said. (Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova)