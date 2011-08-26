Aug 26 MILAN Aug 26 Impact on an export terminal from a fire at Eni's Tebidaba Brass pipeline in Nigeria is not significant and work is under way to put out the fire, an Eni source said on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, a government official of Bayelsa state in the Niger Delta said oil thieves caused a fire this week on a Nigerian pipeline owned by Eni's unit Agip, which feeds crude oil to a flowstation there.

"Impact on the production (of the terminal) is not significant," the Eni source said.

(Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova and Stephen Jewkes; editing by Jason Neely)