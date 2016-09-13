By Nerijus Adomaitis
OSLO, Sept 13 Italian oil company Eni
acknowledged its staff needed a better grasp of the potential
risks at its Goliat field in Norway's Arctic waters more than a
month before a power failure that halted production.
The outage on Aug. 26 forced a partial evacuation of the
platform in the Barents Sea and prompted Norwegian authorities
to review Eni's work at the 100,000 barrel a day field that only
started production in March.
It was the latest in a series of incidents at the field. On
June 25, one person was hurt while cleaning up after an
unloading operation, according to a report published by the
Petroleum Safety Authority Norway (PSA) two days afterwards.
Following the June incident, the head of Eni's Norwegian
subsidiary, Philip Hemmens, wrote to the PSA saying that
following an investigation into the accident, the company
recognised health and safety management needed to be improved.
"The main underlying cause is insufficient risk
understanding at all levels of the organisation (onshore and
offshore)," said the July 12 letter which was obtained by
Reuters on Tuesday under Norway's freedom of information rules.
"Eni is taking the lessons learned from the accident very
seriously and will follow up the implementation," Hemmens wrote.
Eni was not immediately available for comment on Tuesday.
Last week, Norwegian Labour Minister Anniken Hauglie said
Eni could only resume production at Goliat after it ensures
operational safety.
Eni told the PSA on Friday it would not resume production
until workers and other interested parties had agreed on safety
measures, which could take a couple of weeks.
The company asked labour unions to nominate representatives
to five committees that are going to tackle various issues in a
bid to improve the safety of operating Goliat
On Tuesday, Industri Energi, the biggest union in Norway's
oil sector, said it had a "positive" meeting with Eni management
a day earlier.
"We expect the situation to improve and to see results,"
Martha Skjaeveland, a union representative at Eni Norway, said
in a statement.
Eni owns 65 percent of Goliat while Norway's Statoil
owns 35 percent.
