TRUMP SAYS PUTTING IN MASSIVE BUDGET REQUEST FOR U.S. MILITARY
(Adds final amount, yield, analyst comment)
MILAN Jan 27 Italian oil and gas group Eni is to raise 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) from the sale of an eight-year fixed-rate bond, to balance its maturities.
Lead managers said on Friday the bond will be worth 1 billion euros and yield 220 basis points over the midswap rate.
Orders exceeded 11 billion euros when books were closed.
"Eni took advantage of a window of opportunity to sell the bond even though it has no bonds expiring throughout 2012," a corporate bond analyst said.
Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC, JP Morgan, MPS Capital Services and UniCredit handled the issue.
Eni is rated 'A1' and 'A' by Moody's and S&P respectively, with negative outlooks. ($1 = 0.7601 euro) (Reporting By Gabriella Bruschi; Writing by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Dan Lalor)
DHAKA, Feb 24 Bangladesh has announced plans to raise natural gas prices for the second time in under two years, meeting with immediate protests from political parties and industry groups, including the $28 billion garments industry, the country's economic mainstay.
RIYADH, Feb 24 Saudi Arabia's King Salman starts a month-long Asian tour on Sunday to build ties with the world's fastest growing importers of Saudi oil and promote investment opportunities, including the sale of a stake in its giant state firm Saudi Aramco.