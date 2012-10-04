MILAN Oct 4 Italy's Eni will increase its oil and gas output to 2.5-3.0 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in five-six years time from 1.8 million boe/day today, its Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni said on Thursday.

Scaroni also said Eni had already made provisions against losses stemming from gas disputes it lost with energy group Edison and other companies. (Reporting By Giancarlo Navach)