Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MILAN Oct 4 Italy's Eni will increase its oil and gas output to 2.5-3.0 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in five-six years time from 1.8 million boe/day today, its Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni said on Thursday.
Scaroni also said Eni had already made provisions against losses stemming from gas disputes it lost with energy group Edison and other companies. (Reporting By Giancarlo Navach)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)