* Eni describes Pakistan find as promising
* Produces 58,000 barrels oil equivalent/day in Pakistan
* Eni eyeing 1.3 mboed new production globally by 2022
(Adds background, shares)
MILAN, Dec 13 Italy's Eni has
strengthened its hand in Pakistan by agreeing to buy offshore
gas acreage as the oil and gas major continues to channel cash
into more profitable upstream activity.
In a statement on Thursday Eni said it had signed a deal
with Pakistan and state oil company OGDCL to acquire
25 percent and operatorship of the offshore Indus Block G
licence, located in Pakistan's Indus Basin.
Eni is the leading foreign producer in Pakistan with an
equity output of 58,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day
(boed).
In September it announced a significant onshore gas
discovery in a country which it is counting on as part of its
strategy to develop assets and bring them to market rapidly.
Huge cost overruns and delays at Kashagan, the world's
largest oil development, have raised questions about its ability
to deliver large-scale projects on budget and on time.
Eni, the world's No. 7 oil company in terms of production,
is selling non-core assets like gas transport group Snam
and Portuguese energy group Galp Energia to
focus on oil and gas exploration.
The company, which produced 1.7 million boed in 2011, has
said it is looking to add more than 1.3 million boed of new
production by 2022.
Over the past year, Eni has dispelled some of the scepticism
about its profitability and growth potential by clinching a deal
with Russia's Rosneft and scoring exploration
successes in Norway and Mozambique.
The 7,500-square-kilometre block in Pakistan is "in ultra
deep water of an underexplored and promising area offshore
Pakistan", Eni said.
The consortium managing the block is composed of the two
state companies OGDCL and Pakistan Petroleum, Eni and
United Energy Pakistan Limited - each holding a 25 percent
stake.
At 1409 GMT shares in Eni were down 0.17 percent while the
European oil and gas index was down 0.3 percent.
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; editing by Lisa Jucca and James
Jukwey)