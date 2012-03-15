MILAN, March 15 Italian oil and gas group Eni said on Thursday it was targeting production growth over the next four years of more than 3 percent a year as it presses ahead with plans to focus its investments on upstream development.

The production target was based on an oil price of $90 per barrel in 2012-2013 and $85 in 2014-2015, Eni said in a statement on its 2012-2015 plan.

In its previous plan the company had targeted growth of over 3 percent at an oil price of $70 per barrel.

State-controlled Eni said it will invest 59.6 billion euros to 2015, 12 percent more than in the previous plan, with more than 75 percent earmarked for its upstream business.

The group, which is aiming for savings over the four years of 1.6 billion euros, said it expects a gradual recovery of its gas and power margins but said the European outlook remained difficult.

It said its new plan did not include any deconsolidation of the debt of its majority owned subsidiary Snam.

The Italian government has outlined a plan for Eni to exit gas transport network Snam by the end of 2013. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)