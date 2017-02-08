MILAN Feb 8 Italian prosecutors have asked for
the CEO of oil and gas group Eni Claudio Descalzi to be
sent to trial over alleged corruption in Nigeria, judicial
sources said on Wednesday.
The prosecutors also asked for ten other people to be sent
to trail in the case, the sources said.
Eni was not immediately available for comment.
The case revolves around a 2011 purchase of Nigeria's
OPL-245 offshore oil block, for about $1.3 billion, by Eni and
Royal Dutch Shell.
Prosecutors closed their investigations into the case in
December.
(Reporting by Manuela D'Alessandro, writing by Stephen Jewkes)