MILAN Aug 1 Italy's Eni expects its oil and gas production to grow by about 10 percent in 2012 stripping out the impact of product sharing agreements, the shutdown of the Elgin-Franklin platform in the North Sea, and sabotage in Nigeria, it said in a slide.

Earlier on Wednesday state-controlled Eni said it expected its output for the year to increase thanks to a recovery of production in Libya.

(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)