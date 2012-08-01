UPDATE 9-Oil rises modestly in tight trade, boosted by OPEC hopes
* OPEC may extend or deepen cuts if global supply glut persists
MILAN Aug 1 Italy's Eni expects its oil and gas production to grow by about 10 percent in 2012 stripping out the impact of product sharing agreements, the shutdown of the Elgin-Franklin platform in the North Sea, and sabotage in Nigeria, it said in a slide.
Earlier on Wednesday state-controlled Eni said it expected its output for the year to increase thanks to a recovery of production in Libya.
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)
* OPEC may extend or deepen cuts if global supply glut persists
SAO PAULO, Feb 16 Brazilian energy and logistics company Cosan SA Indústria e Comércio reported net profit dropped 70.9 percent to 178.3 million reais ($57.8 million) in the quarter that finished in December, compared to a profit of 612.5 million reais a year ago.
CHICAGO, Feb 16 Creditors of Abengoa Bioenergy US Holding, a unit of Spanish renewable energy company Abengoa SA, have reached an agreement over the distribution of asset sale proceeds, removing a key hurdle for the company to exit bankruptcy.