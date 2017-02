MILAN Oct 6 Italian oil and gas group Eni expects its oil and gas production to grow by about 2 percent per year in the period 2014-2021, the head of the group's E&P division Claudio Descalzi said on Thursday.

Descalzi confirmed the group's target of an average production growth of over 3 percent in the period 2010-2014 with oil at $70 per barrel. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)