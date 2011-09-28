* No shutdowns until end of 2014-Eni official

* Production to be suspended for 6 months from Nov

* Local authorities, unions concerned about jobs, industry future

MILAN, Sept 28 Italy's Eni plans only a temporary shutdown of an unprofitable refinery near Venice, which has been hit by falling demand, its senior official was quoted by newspapers as saying, aiming to allay fears of unions and local authorities.

A plan by the oil and gas major to start a series of staggered layoffs involving almost all of nearly 400 workers at the refinery of Porto Marghera near Venice, announced to labour unions on Friday , prompted worries that the plant could be closed for good.

Refinery workers plan a protest action on Thursday, a senior union official told Reuters.

"The decision to suspend (the refinery production) has been made, and it cannot be negotiated," Leonardo Bellodi, Eni's head of institutional relations, told local north Italian newspaper Il Gazzettino in an interview published on Wednesday.

Eni and labour unions had reached an agreement in March allowing the company to shut units temporarily that were losing money in exchange for a promise to keep them going until the end of 2014, Bellodi said.

"We will not go ahead with any closure until Dec. 31, 2014. That does not necessarily mean that we will do it in 2015," Bellodi said after the mayor of Venice and the head of the Veneto region, home to the refinery, expressed concerns about Eni's plan.

Porto Marghera refinery, which has a small capacity and makes products for which there is currently limited demand, has been losing money since 2009 and has negative margins this year, Bellodi told another local newspaper, Corriere del Veneto.

The European refining sector has been struggling for years due to poor margins and weak demand for fuel products. Workers at French refineries debated on Wednesday going on strike after commodity chemicals maker LyondellBasell decided to close its Berre L'Etang refinery in France.

Libya's Tamoil has shut its 90,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Cremona, Italy, this year while Swiss-based Petroplus has closed its 85,000 bpd Reichstett refinery in France.

Venice mayor Giorgio Orsoni and Veneto region President Luca Zaia said in separate statements that Eni had reassured them the refinery stoppage was temporary.

Eni's Bellodi said production at the Porto Marghera refinery would be suspended for six months starting from Nov.1 but other activities, including logistics, would continue.

The refinery with a 70,000 bpd capacity makes finished products including gasoils, gasoline, kerosene, LPG, fuel oil, sulphur and bitumen, which are sold in northeastern regions of Italy as well as Austria and Slovenia, according to information on Eni's website. (www.eni.com)

The processed crude oil comes mainly from the Middle East, North Africa and Russia, according to the website. (Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova, editing by Jane Baird)