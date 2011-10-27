* Eni to suspend Venice refinery output for 6 months from Nov

* Eni Q3 refining margins improved slightly

* Eni Q3, 9-month refining throughputs down

MILAN, Oct 27 Italy's oil and gas major Eni said on Thursday it expected refining throughputs on its own account to fall in 2011 from last year's levels due to a planned temporary shutdown of its Venice refinery and problems with supplies of Libyan crude.

Eni did not give a more precise forecast in a statement on its third-quarter results. . Eni said its actual refining throughputs in 2010 were 34.8 million tonnes.

The European refining sector has been struggling for years due to poor margins and weak demand for fuel products. Libya's Tamoil has shut its 90,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Cremona, Italy, this year while Swiss-based Petroplus has closed its 85,000 bpd Reichstett refinery in France.

Eni has said production at its unprofitable Porto Marghera refinery near Venice with a 70,000 bpd capacity would be suspended for six months starting from Nov.1 due to weak demand.

Eni said on Thursday it expected to process higher volumes at the Sannazzaro and Taranto refineries as well as step up efficiency efforts and optimise refinery cycles to offset shortfalls of the Venice refinery output.

Retail sales of refined products in Italy and the rest of Europe are expected to be slightly lower this year than in 2010 when they came in at 11.73 million tonnes hit by weaker fuel demand, Eni said.

In the third quarter, Eni's refining margins improved slightly from the same period of 2010, mainly due to an improved ratio of prices of the main distillates to the cost of the crude feedstock and widening spreads of gasoline and gasoil compared to fuel oil, Eni said, without giving any figures.

These positive elements were partly offset by rising oil-linked costs for plant utilities, particularly fuel oil. It added.

Eni's refining throughputs on own account fell 5.5 percent year on year to 8.46 million tonnes in the third quarter. Nine-month volumes dropped 6.2 percent to 24.23 million tonnes.

In Italy, processed volumes in the third quarter fell 5 percent reflecting lower volumes at the Taranto refinery due to planned maintenance downtime, as well as the Livorno refinery due to unplanned standstills, while the Venice plant cut throughputs in response to an unfavourable market scenario, Eni said.

Lower volumes were processed at the Gela plant as oil feedstock was partly replaced with intermediate products deriving from Eni's other refinery operations. Higher volumes were processed at the Milazzo and Sannazzaro refineries reflecting a better performance.

Outside Italy, Eni's refining throughputs fell 8.1 percent year on year in the third quarter, mainly in the Czech Republic as a consequence of planned downtime at the Litvinov refinery.

(Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova; editing by Jason Neely)