* Eni to suspend Venice refinery output for 6 months from
Nov
* Eni Q3 refining margins improved slightly
* Eni Q3, 9-month refining throughputs down
MILAN, Oct 27 Italy's oil and gas major Eni
said on Thursday it expected refining throughputs on
its own account to fall in 2011 from last year's levels due to a
planned temporary shutdown of its Venice refinery and problems
with supplies of Libyan crude.
Eni did not give a more precise forecast in a statement on
its third-quarter results. . Eni said its actual
refining throughputs in 2010 were 34.8 million tonnes.
The European refining sector has been struggling for years
due to poor margins and weak demand for fuel products. Libya's
Tamoil has shut its 90,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Cremona,
Italy, this year while Swiss-based Petroplus has closed
its 85,000 bpd Reichstett refinery in France.
Eni has said production at its unprofitable Porto Marghera
refinery near Venice with a 70,000 bpd capacity would be
suspended for six months starting from Nov.1 due to weak demand.
Eni said on Thursday it expected to process higher volumes
at the Sannazzaro and Taranto refineries as well as step up
efficiency efforts and optimise refinery cycles to offset
shortfalls of the Venice refinery output.
Retail sales of refined products in Italy and the rest of
Europe are expected to be slightly lower this year than in 2010
when they came in at 11.73 million tonnes hit by weaker fuel
demand, Eni said.
In the third quarter, Eni's refining margins improved
slightly from the same period of 2010, mainly due to an improved
ratio of prices of the main distillates to the cost of the crude
feedstock and widening spreads of gasoline and gasoil compared
to fuel oil, Eni said, without giving any figures.
These positive elements were partly offset by rising
oil-linked costs for plant utilities, particularly fuel oil. It
added.
Eni's refining throughputs on own account fell 5.5 percent
year on year to 8.46 million tonnes in the third quarter.
Nine-month volumes dropped 6.2 percent to 24.23 million tonnes.
In Italy, processed volumes in the third quarter fell 5
percent reflecting lower volumes at the Taranto refinery due to
planned maintenance downtime, as well as the Livorno refinery
due to unplanned standstills, while the Venice plant cut
throughputs in response to an unfavourable market scenario, Eni
said.
Lower volumes were processed at the Gela plant as oil
feedstock was partly replaced with intermediate products
deriving from Eni's other refinery operations. Higher volumes
were processed at the Milazzo and Sannazzaro refineries
reflecting a better performance.
Outside Italy, Eni's refining throughputs fell 8.1 percent
year on year in the third quarter, mainly in the Czech Republic
as a consequence of planned downtime at the Litvinov refinery.
