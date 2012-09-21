MILAN, Sept 21 Italian oil and gas group Eni is to convert an unprofitable oil refinery near Venice into a production plant for biofuels from 2014 at an estimated cost of 100 million euros ($130 million).

Eni also said on Friday it would retain a "reasonable proportion" of existing refinery staff at the new plant, aiming to allay fears of unions and local authorities.

The refurbishment will start in the second quarter of next year. "Biofuel production will start from Jan. 1, 2014 and will grow progressively as the new facilities enter into operation," the company said.

Plans last year for a temporary shutdown of the Venice refinery, which had been hit by falling demand, led unions to threaten protests amid worries it could be closed for good. ($1 = 0.7699 euro)