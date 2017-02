MILAN Oct 27 Italian oil and gas group Eni said on Thursday its underlying net profit in the third quarter rose 7 percent as strong oil prices offset a disruption of its production in Libya.

For the full year Eni said it expected its hydrocarbon production to be 10 percent lower than the previous year due to the Libyan shutdown.

In a statement Eni said its adjusted net profit in the quarter was 1.79 billion euros. That compared to a Reuters poll of eight analysts that had forecast an average of 1.485 billion euros.

