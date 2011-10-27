* Eni Q3 adj net 1.79 bln euros vs forecast 1.48 bln euros

* Sees full-year output down around 10 pct on Libya

* Shares up over 3 pct, outperform sector (Adds details)

MILAN, Oct 27 Italian oil and gas group Eni posted a 7 percent rise in its underlying net profit in the third quarter to beat market expectations as strong oil prices offset disruption of production in Libya.

In a statement on Thursday, Eni said adjusted net profit in the third quarter was 1.79 billion euros ($2.474 billion), above a Reuters poll of eight analysts that had forecast an average of 1.485 billion.

At 1000 GMT Eni shares were up 3.55 percent while the oil and gas index was up 1.82 percent.

"It's better than what we expected. The better (net profit figure) seems to be the result of an addition of small things: a little bit better in refining, a little bit better in upstream," says a Paris-based analyst who declined to be named.

"On Libya, it seems to go a touch faster than expected."

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) reported a doubling in profit earlier on Thursday thanks to higher oil prices, robust demand for gas and stronger refining margins.

Eni said it expected full-year oil and gas production to be around 10 percent lower than the previous year due to the Libyan shutdown, based on Brent oil at an average price of $111 per barrel for the year.

Eni, the biggest foreign oil producer in Libya, said it expects production in the African country to return to pre-crisis levels in about 12 months.

Exxon Mobil, the world's largest publicly-traded oil company, is expected to post a jump in third-quarter net income, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates.

Some analysts have said they expect the U.S. oil majors to outperform the Europeans in terms of earnings growth due to Libya and weak European downstream conditions. ($1 = 0.724 Euros) (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; Additional reporting by Michel Rose)