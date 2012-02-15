* Q4 adj net pft 1.54 bln euro vs consensus 1.46 bln euro
* Sees ongoing weakness in gas, refining
* Gazprom gas contract renegotiation seen soon - CEO
* To pay 2011 dividend of 1.04 euros per share
(Adds comments from management, updates shares)
By Stephen Jewkes
MILAN, Feb 15 Italian oil and gas group
Eni sees economic gloom in Europe hurting its business
in 2012, citing "poor recovery prospects" for its gas business
and "a depressed trading environment" for its loss-making
refining division.
Reporting results ahead of a strategy presentation due next
month, the company said it expects oil and gas output to grow
from last year's 1.58 million barrels a day but indicated this
would be driven by a post-war recovery in its Libyan production.
"Recovery perspectives look poor in the gas sector," Eni
said in a statement on Wednesday after reporting an 11 percent
fall in gas sales in the final quarter.
It said gas demand is expected to be soft due to slow
economic activity and increasing competition from renewables
while European refining margins will remain at unprofitable
levels due to high costs of oil supplies, sluggish demand and
excess capacity.
Weak demand and increasing competitive pressure have hurt
gas businesses across Europe while refining margins have come
under pressure from excess capacity and high inventories.
Adjusted net profit in the fourth quarter fell 9.5 percent
to 1.54 billion euros ($2 billion) on the poor gas and refining
performance.
"The gas results were very disappointing. The market
consensus will need to come down on this," a Milan-based oil
analyst said.
Eni's gas business has been impacted by its long-term gas
contracts with Algeria and Russia where prices are locked in at
levels higher than spot prices.
After the successful renegotiation of Algerian gas contract
terms, the focus is now on closing talks with Gazprom.
In a conference call with analysts Eni CEO Paolo Scaroni
said he expected to reach a deal with Gazprom in the first part
of 2012 and hoped to give details at the March strategy meeting.
LIBYA BOOST
Hydrocarbon production in the fourth quarter was down 14
percent at 1.68 million barrels a day, mainly due to Libya,
where Eni expects to have output back at pre-war levels in the
second half.
Libyan production has already returned to 80 percent of its
270,000 barrels a day norm and Eni has previously said it could
reach 300,000 barrels per day in 2013 with a doubling of
production in ten years.
"We expect upstream production in 2012 to grow by 10
percent," Scaroni told analysts.
Ramp up in Italy and Iraq and new field start-ups in Algeria
and offshore Angola are expected to boost production but these
increases will be partly offset by mature field declines, Eni
said.
Claudio Descalzi, head of E&P, told analysts the situation
in Iraq "is improving", noting that Eni will participate in the
fourth bidding round in the country. But he added the group
would not consider looking at operations in Kurdistan if that
would jeopardise its position in South Iraq.
Eni, which is targeting an output growth of 3 percent per
year to 2014, said it expected its 2012 investments to be almost
in line with last year's 13 billion euros.
MOZAMBIQUE SUCCESS "GETTING BIGGER"
A rare bright spot in the announcement was a new gas
discovery offshore Mozambique.
Eni said it had made a new giant offshore natural gas
discovery in Mozambique with a potential capacity of 212.5
billion cubic metres (bcm).
"Mozambique is a resource success. It just keeps getting
bigger and bigger. By my calculations this new incremental
discovery is worth around $2.5 billion," Santander oil analyst
Jason Kenney said.
Eni, which produces 55 percent of its output in Africa, said
Mozambique is its biggest gas discovery as operator.
The new discovery takes the total volume of gas in place at
the Mamba complex to about 850 bcm.
Eni has 70 percent of the Mamba operation. Scaroni said the
group had received offers of interest from virtually every
integrated oil operator.
"First we need to complete the exploration. Then we can
perhaps decrease our stake to around 50 percent and attract new
partners," he said.
Eni gave no details on the outlook for its refining margins
which remained unprofitable in the fourth quarter but said it
expected retail sales of refined products to be slightly lower
this year.
"We see Eni's refineries as not best placed to benefit from
recent refinery closures," Bernstein said in a research note.
Swiss-based Petroplus, Europe's largest independent refinery
by capacity, was forced to close three of its refineries as it
files for insolvency in a move that is seen as helping other
operators.
($1 = 0.7616 euros)
