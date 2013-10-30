* Expects 2013 output to be lower than 2012
* Q3 hit by "extraordinary reductions" in Libya, Nigeria
* To start up to 6 bln euros share buyback in coming weeks
* Q3 adjusted net 1.17 billion euros vs f'cast 972 million
By Stephen Jewkes
MILAN, Oct 30 Eni is facing growing
problems in Africa as social unrest in the resource-rich
continent escalates to threaten production targets on a
continent where the Italian oil company is the biggest foreign
producer.
On Wednesday, Eni cut its production outlook for the year to
reflect shrinking volumes from Libya and Nigeria, saying it now
expected output to be lower than in 2012.
The group saw its oil and gas production fall 3.8 percent in
the third quarter to 1.653 million barrels of oil equivalent per
day. Around 57 percent of that came from Africa - the highest
proportion of any of the western world oil majors, where it
ranks in the top 10 for both production and market value.
"The historically high exposure to Africa is one of the
major problems facing the group and is why it trades at a
discount to its European peers," said Andrea Scauri, oil analyst
at Mediobanca.
Eni trades on an EV/EBIT earnings multiple for 2014 of 4.6
times compared to a European average of 5.8 times, he said.
Eni has been present in Africa since 1954 with 8,000 people
working for it across the continent and remains committed to its
presence there.
"We believe in Africa and it doesn't scare us to pump
billion of dollars into new countries on whose stability,
solidity and growth we willingly bet," Chief Executive Paolo
Scaroni said in September.
Scaroni, who is fond of saying oil cannot be found in
Switzerland, is being investigated as part of a corruption probe
in Algeria involving Eni's oil services affiliate Saipem
. His mandate comes up for review next year.
In the third quarter Eni's adjusted net profits fell almost
30 percent, mainly due to outages in Libya and Nigeria.
Libya's oil exports have dropped to less than 10 percent of
capacity as protests halt operations while Nigeria, Africa's
biggest oil exporter, has seen production fall due to widespread
oil theft and pipeline leakages.
Royal Dutch Shell has already sold blocks in the
Niger Delta while Eni has said it is reviewing its position
there and is looking to focus investments in offshore
development.
But besides its strong presence in North Africa Eni also has
frontier exploration prospects in Sub-Saharan Africa, with
positions in Ghana, Gabon, Angola and, especially, Mozambique.
Eni's giant gas discovery in Mozambique's Rovuma basin was
the group's biggest ever resource discovery with an estimated 80
trillion cubic feet of gas in place.
But an escalation of tension in Mozambique where the former
rebel group Renamo said it was ending a 1992 peace accord has
cast a shadow over prospects.
While east Africa is a hot new province for oil and gas
exploration, excitement has been tempered by wrangles with
governments, gaps in regulations and rickety infrastructure.
Tullow Oil's recent suspension of drilling in Kenya
after protests showed that popular impatience for a share of the
spoils is compounding problems energy firms face building an oil
and gas industry from scratch in East Africa.
As aging fields dry up, oil majors are increasingly spending
more to look for hydrocarbons in countries that until recently
were off the sector's radar screens. At the same time though,
they face shareholder pressure to keep a lid on costs as the oil
price cycle threatens to turn down.
BUYBACK SWEETENER
Hence the actions Eni and others are taking to keep their
investors happy.
Shares in Eni rose on Wednesday after it posted an adjusted
net profit in the third quarter of 1.17 billion euros to beat an
average forecast of 972 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.
"It's good news because despite the problems in Africa the
group has shown it can replace some of the missing volumes from
elsewhere," a Milan analyst said.
The company also reassured investors by saying it would be
starting a buy-back programme of up to 6 billion euros in the
coming weeks. This follows BP Plc's announcement of a
dividend hike on Tuesday.
The Italian state has flagged its intention to sell a direct
stake of 4.3 percent in Eni as part of its debt reduction plans.
Such a sale would leave state-controlled lender Cassa
Depositi e Prestiti with a stake of around 26 percent that some
analysts suggested could leave the company vulnerable to
unwanted attention.
"If Eni cancels the shares the effect will be that CDP's
stake will rise back to the safety zone," the Milan analyst
said.
Eni's 2014 production growth should be boosted by this
year's start-ups - three in Algeria, Angola LNG which began in
June, and Kashagan in Kazakhstan which wobbled into first
production a few weeks ago. The UK-Jasmine field is set to start
up in the fourth quarter and Goliat in the Barents sea during
2014.