(Recasts lead, adds detail)
MILAN, July 30 Italian oil and gas group Eni
raised its production targets for the year on Thursday
as second-quarter net profit slumped due to lower oil prices and
a heavy loss at oil contractor subsidiary Saipem.
State-controlled Eni said adjusted net profit in the second
quarter was 0.14 billion euros ($153 million), below the
consensus forecast of 0.48 billion euros in a Reuters poll of
analysts.
Stripping out the Saipem effect, adjusted net profit was
0.45 billion euros. On Tuesday, Saipem reported a quarterly
adjusted operating loss of 738 million euros after heavy
writedowns as part of a turnaround plan.
Eni is looking to sell down its 43 percent stake in the
subsidiary to get more than 5 billion euros of Saipem debt off
its balance sheet.
Eni said it expected oil and gas production to rise more
than 7 percent this year, up from a previous 5 percent target,
boosted by output in Venezuela, Norway, the United States,
Angola and Republic of Congo, as well as expectations of higher
volumes in Libya.
The Italian major, whose output in the second quarter grew
10.7 percent, is focusing increasingly on the bread and butter
business of finding oil and gas under its CEO Claudio Descalzi.
Eni, which will cut investment this year in step with other
major oil companies, said it would pay an interim dividend of
0.4 euros per share.
Earlier this year it became the first large oil company to
cut its dividend after the slump in oil prices.
($1 = 0.9127 euros)
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Oleg Vukmanovic and
David Clarke)