* Eni expects production growth of over 5 pct in 2017
* Kashagan to start in October, Zohr end-2017
* Swings to Q2 loss on low oil price, Italy shutdown
* Sees no reason to change 7 bln euro asset sale plan
By Stephen Jewkes
MILAN, July 29 Italy's Eni has raised
the target for the amount of oil and gas it expects to discover
this year by 50 percent, helping to offset a surprise net loss
in the second quarter as it took a hit from lower crude prices.
The company also said on Friday it expected output to grow
by more than 5 percent next year as production starts at its
long-delayed Kashagan project in Kazakhstan, as well as in Ghana
and Egypt's Zohr.
"I am very confident about the future," Chief Executive
Claudio Descalzi said in a conference call.
Eni said it made an adjusted net loss in the second quarter
of 290 million euros ($324 million) versus a net profit of 505
million euros the previous year. Analysts' average forecast in a
Thomson Reuters poll was for a profit of 59.6 million euros.
As well as suffering - like rivals - from lower oil prices,
Eni was hit by a shutdown of production at a key site in Italy.
However, the company was upbeat about prospects, both for
finding more hydrocarbons and increasing production.
It lifted its exploration target for this year by 50 percent
to 600 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe).
Eni has one of the best success rates in the industry in
finding new reserves at one of the lowest cost bases. It has
discovered around 2.4 times what it actually produces since
2008, compared with a rate of just 0.3 times for its rivals.
It has made major gas discoveries in Mozambique and Egypt
that have increased its reserves and has discovered more than 12
billion barrels in the last 7 years, mostly in Africa.
KASHAGAN, FINALLY
Eni said it expected the giant Kashagan field to start up in
October this year, producing 230,000 boe by year-end, rising to
370,000 boe by mid-2017.
After huge delays and cost overruns, Kashagan finally began
producing oil in September 2013 but halted production a few
weeks later after gas leaks were detected in its pipelines.
Eni is also looking to sell down its stakes in its Area 4
field in Mozambique and its giant Zohr acreage in Egypt to help
fund development.
The company plans to raise 7 billion euros from asset
disposals by 2019, including 5 billion in the next two years.
"I see no reason to change our disposal targets," finance
chief Massimo Mondazzi told analysts, adding some sales talks
were "at a very advanced stage".
Sources have told Reuters U.S. group Exxon Mobil is
in talks with Eni to buy a stake in Area 4.
Descalzi said the group was looking to sell up to half of
its 50 percent stake in Area 4 but that it intended to keep
operatorship and control.
Santander said Eni's upstream portfolio supported its "buy"
rating on the stock.
"Our positive investment case remains underpinned by
divestment potential and asset monetisation benefits," said oil
analyst Jason Kenney.
At 1450 GMT, Eni shares were down 0.8 percent, within a
European oil and gas sector down 0.4 percent.
($1 = 0.8956 euros)
(Editing by Jane Merriman and Mark Potter)