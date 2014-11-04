MILAN/LONDON Nov 4 Italian oil and gas group Eni is working with Credit Suisse bankers to explore options for the sale of its stake in oil service company Saipem, sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

"It's true, the bank is working on Saipem but it does not have a clear firm mandate yet," one of the sources said.

State-controlled Eni, which owns 43 percent of Saipem worth around $3 billion at current market prices, has said it is looking to sell its stake but is in no hurry.

Credit Suisse declined to comment. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Pamela Barbaglia; editing by Agnieszka Flak)